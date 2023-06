Coinbase’s entire business model has been built around avoiding regulation and lobbying Congress for special rules. Well, those days are over. After a year of warning them repeatedly, the SEC has finally taken action against the largest crypto exchange in the US.

It’s David’s turn, so this one is over on his blog.

Image: Brian Armstrong and Paul Grewal on YouTube awkwardly responding to the SEC’s warning in late March that an enforcement action was in the works.