We just posted an update on the latest happenings with FTX. This one is on David’s blog. [David Gerard]

In recent months, John Jay Ray III and his team have filed a pile of more actions to claw back funds for FTX creditors.

Ray is suing the FTX inner circle for $1 billion in fraudulent transfers. Among their bizarre plans, SBF and the gang wanted to turn the Island of Nauru into a doomsday bunker for effective altruists.

In other news, FTX and Genesis are settling, several media outlets are still battling to keep the court from permanently sealing FTX’s creditor list, and it’s looking like Sam is about to have his bail revoked. The prosecution is fed up with his efforts to “taint the jury pool.” Leaking Caroline’s diary to NYT reporters was the last straw for them.

Image: Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman–Fried, Nishad Singh, and Gary Wang