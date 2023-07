We’ve been catching up on the latest crypto collapse news. It’s David’s turn to post, so you’ll find the writeup on his blog. [David Gerard]

In this episode:

Twitter is becoming unusable! Archive everything!

Prime Trust takes out TUSD.

Banq, Prime Trust, Jon Jiles, and NFTs.

Europe really hates Binance.

Everybody hates Binance.

BlockFi creditors get spicy.

