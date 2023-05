The latest from me and David:

* Tether releases another work of accounting fantasy fiction.

* UK Parliamentary Committee wants to regulate retail crypto like gambling.

* The US, China, the EU and Pakistan bring the searing light of regulatory clarity.

* Voyager, Celsius and FTX still shamble forth.

* It can’t be that stupid, I must be understanding it wrong.

Apologies for the posts only being weekly of late — we’re both very busy, particularly with family issues. We’re still here and doing this live!