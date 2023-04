Our latest blog post details our incredible clown car journey through Custodia’s attempt to get a Fed account by capture of the least populous state in the US (Wyoming), in the face of their own blithering incompetence.

This was supposed to be a 400-word summary of why Custodia’s application for a master account with the Fed got rejected. But something happened along the way, and here we are 3,000 words later.

The full post is on David’s blog. [David Gerard]