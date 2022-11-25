We just posted our latest on the crypto crash series. This one is on David’s blog. [David Gerard]
Here’s some of what we cover in this episode:
- FTX had its first-day hearing in its Delaware bankruptcy.
- The SEC was told to back off from FTX by eight members of Congress, five of whom got donations from FTX founders.
- Genesis sets parent company DCG teetering.
- Gemini Trust was exposed to risk via Genesis.
- DCG is not bailing out Genesis this time around.
- Silvergate said its FTX exposure was limited to deposits. It’s not about the deposits!
- Binance is fine, and nothing is wrong! Probably!
Image: The FTX legal team entering the court.