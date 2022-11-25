We just posted our latest on the crypto crash series. This one is on David’s blog. [David Gerard]

  • FTX had its first-day hearing in its Delaware bankruptcy.
  • The SEC was told to back off from FTX by eight members of Congress, five of whom got donations from FTX founders.
  • Genesis sets parent company DCG teetering.
  • Gemini Trust was exposed to risk via Genesis.
  • DCG is not bailing out Genesis this time around.
  • Silvergate said its FTX exposure was limited to deposits. It’s not about the deposits!
  • Binance is fine, and nothing is wrong! Probably!

Image: The FTX legal team entering the court.

