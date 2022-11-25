We just posted our latest on the crypto crash series. This one is on David’s blog. [David Gerard]

Here’s some of what we cover in this episode:

FTX had its first-day hearing in its Delaware bankruptcy.

The SEC was told to back off from FTX by eight members of Congress, five of whom got donations from FTX founders.

Genesis sets parent company DCG teetering.

Gemini Trust was exposed to risk via Genesis.

DCG is not bailing out Genesis this time around.

Silvergate said its FTX exposure was limited to deposits. It’s not about the deposits!

Binance is fine, and nothing is wrong! Probably!

Image: The FTX legal team entering the court.