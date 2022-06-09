David Gerard and I cowrote another story — this one on initial game offerings. Since we alternate posts, this one is on David’s blog.

If you haven’t guessed, an IGO is a way to drum up funding for a blockchain game. The problem is, play-to-earn never took off. Axie Infinity was the only P2E game that saw any action.

Jackson Palmer mentioned the phrase in his interview with Crikey: “We’ve had ICOs, DAOs, now it’s NFTs. Now I’m seeing initial game offerings as the latest thing.”

The grift is always evolving.