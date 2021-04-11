Bitcoin rose above $60,000 again. It only took 6 billion tethers to make that happen since the last time it hit $60,000 in March—less than a month ago. We now have 44.5 billion tethers in circulation.

Coinbase set to debut on Nasdaq

Everything looks rosy for Coinbase’s debut on Nasdaq on April 14. The company is worth $91.5 billion, securities filings show. It reached that valuation even before releasing Q1 results of $1.8 billion—9x that of a year ago. (WSJ)

All that glitters is not gold, however. If Coinbase’s regulatory status were to change (and regulatory ambiguity is clocked in the company’s S1 risk factors), the company could be forced to drop many of its hugely profitable activities or be forced to operate at a much higher capital cost. (FT)

Signal, a good thing going bad

Signal is one of the best apps we’ve got for secure communication. But that could all change, as the encrypted app moves into payments with the integration of MobileCoin.

Techies are upset because they associate cryptocurrency with frauds and scams. They don’t want to see Signal become a sketchy money transmitter business.

A beta version of Signal Payments is now available to UK customers. It’s not available in the U.S., probably because MOB looks like an unregistered security. MobileCoin says it hasn’t worked out all the regulatory stuff yet.

Turns out, Signal’s creator Moxie Marlinspike has deep ties to MobileCoin. I wrote about the money flows, and David Gerard followed with a story explaining the tech. (My blog) (David Gerard)

In a blog post titled “Et tu, Signal?,” Stephen Diehl reminds us that we’ve seen this film a few times before.

Telegram tried the same thing in an ICO that imploded when the SEC shut them down. Facebook tried and failed to monetize WhatsApp. And when encryption app Keybase did an airdrop of Stellar lumens, crypto spammers invaded the app, ruining the user experience.

“This association weakens the entire core value proposition of the Signal app for no reason other than making a few insiders richer,” he said.

So all this time @signalapp was basically just a lead up to launch a giant crypto pyramid scheme.



This feels really gross. — Stephen Diehl (@smdiehl) April 7, 2021

Grayscale wants to convert GBTC into an ETF

GBTC once enjoyed a healthy premium, but is now trading at 9.72% below NAV. Virtually nobody is buying GBTC on secondary markets.

Can shareholders redeem their GBTC for bitcoin? No, they cannot. Once bitcoin gets locked up in the trust, it is in there for good. (GBTC has ~649,130 BTC locked up to date, roughly 3% of all BTC.)

In March, Grayscale announced it was going to shore up the discount to GBTC’s NAV with a $250 million buyback. Now, it plans to convert GBTC into an ETF. The conversion would mean GBTC shareholders no longer have to pay a hefty 2% annual management fee.

For some reason, Grayscale is confident the SEC will approve an ETF, even though the regulator had rejected every single Bitcoin ETF proposal put before it to date. I’m not sure why Grayscale is any different. (Coindesk) (GBTC announcement)

Currently, the SEC is reviewing two active bitcoin ETF applications: the VanEck bitcoin ETF and the WisdomTree’s bitcoin ETF.

Fowler has a new lawyer

Reggie Fowler has finally found himself a new lawyer, after his previous defense team withdrew from the case because he failed to pay them. His new lawyer is Ed Sapone of Sapone & Petrillo in New York.

Fowler is the Arizona businessman tied to hundreds of millions of dollars in missing Tether/Bitfinex money. He was indicted in April 2019, along with Isreali woman Ravid Yosef, who is still at large.

Judge Andrew Carter has yet to set a new trial date. He is giving Sapone three months to get up to speed on the case first. And he warned Sapone: “You are going into this with your eyes wide open.” Meaning if Fowler doesn’t pay him, Sapone will not be allowed to withdraw from the case.

Other newsworthy items

Christie’s is grabbing the NFT bull by the horns. The prestigious auction house is selling NFTs of nine rare CryptoPunks by Larva Labs alongside work by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in a marquee auction.

The NFTs—estimated to fetch between $7 million to $9 million—will be sold at Christie’s 21st Century Evening Sale on May 13 in New York. (Artnet) (Christies)

9 rare CryptoPunks from @LarvaLabs own collection to star in our 21st Century Evening Sale this May in NY.



All mint numbers under 1k and yes there is a rare Alien! Punks 2, 532, 58, 30, 635, 602, 768, 603, 757 #CryptoPunks



More at: https://t.co/o41OzqP1UB pic.twitter.com/N0blESQdR1 — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) April 8, 2021

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes has surrendered to authorities. He flew to Honolulu to appear before a judge. Pursuant to an earlier agreement, he was released on a $10 million bond pending future proceedings in New York.

Six months ago federal prosecutors in New York accused Hayes and his BitMEX co-founders of violating anti-money laundering rules. Hayes is a US resident. Previously, he was living in Hong Kong, but he has been living in Singapore with his Singaporean wife since January 2020. (Bloomberg) (Lawyers’ proposal)

The New York Excelsior Pass is a COVID-19 vaccine passport system. It proudly proclaims its use of secure technologies, like blockchain and encryption, but it’s doing the wrong thing and badly. (David Gerard)

If you are tracking central bank digital currencies, John Kiff updated his CBDC “explorers” table with new developments out of Russia, Sweden and Trinidad & Tobago. (John Kiff)

Who needs a bitcoin ETF anyway? MicroStrategy just purchased another 253 BTC for $15 million in cash at an average price of $59,339. Saylor’s firm now holds 91,579 bitcoins acquired for $2.2 billion at an average price of $24,311 per bitcoin. (Press release)

#Bitcoin is a swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, exponentially growing ever smarter, faster, and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy. – @michael_saylor #everydays pic.twitter.com/NX2pcDqsT9 — beeple (@beeple) April 11, 2021

HSBC will no longer allow customers to buy Microstrategy stock due to its newly changed policy on virtual currencies. (Tweet)

The rising tide of bitcoin is good for everyone. Following in the footsteps of Coinbase, Kraken is considering going public in 2022, after record trading volumes in the first quarter (CNBC)

BitClout, the decentralized social network that tokenizes Twitter accounts, uploads your keys to their server on every API request. Any employee with access to that server can steal all the money on the platform at any time. Like I said earlier, this project appears to be one bad idea piled on top of another. (Tweet)

The NFT market has been a bust for Mike Winkelmann in so many ways. Now he is coming out with a book on Amazon.

Sleep with Kate. Drive with Kate. Walk with Kate. Model Kate Moss is featuring her own series of NFTs on Foundation. Proceeds go to charity. (Vogue)

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is launching his own NFT platform called Autograph. (CNBC)

This tweet of a nothing sandwich from the Fyre Festival will be sold as an NFT. The original tweeter will use the money to help pay for a kidney transplant. The sale on OpenSeas ends on April 24. (Verge) (GoFundMe)

Feature image: Beeple everyday posted on Twitter

Like my work? Support my writing by becoming a patron for as little as $5 once a month. Think of it as buying me a cup of coffee to say thank you.